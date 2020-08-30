Tracking a line of thunderstorms this morning, steamy afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! It feels very muggy walking out the door this morning. I am tracking a line of thunderstorms moving along our coast. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

This afternoon there is a 60% chance of pop up thunderstorms. We have a surge of moisture into our environment so expect mostly cloudy skies and steamy temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s.

The moisture is anticipated to linger for your Monday forecast with a 40% chance of rain. Heading towards next week rain chances will fall with drier air on the way.

TROPICS: Watching three areas of disturbed weather. The first one is located just north of South America with a low chance of development. There is a secondary wave off the coast of Africa that is entering the Central Atlantic with a medium chance of development. There is a low pressure system over the northern state of Florida that has a medium chance of development once this wave emerges into the Atlantic. None of these disturbances are a threat to the Gulf Coast.