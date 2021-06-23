Tracking a few strong thunderstorms, summerlike pattern ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are tracking scattered pop up thunderstorms that could have the capability of producing strong winds, heavy rain and penny sized hail. Make sure to take it slow on the roads and to stay on top of the weather!

Isolated downpours will stick around through the evening and very early part of the night. Most of the rain should wrap up by 9 PM with only a 20% chance of a shower through the night. Temperatures will slowly cool down to seasonal levels. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s. Some upper 60s will be possible in our northern counties. A stray shower may pop up Thursday morning at the coast.

Thursday will be another humid day. A light south wind will develop for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Storms will begin developing after 11am in a scattered nature. We will carry a 40% chance of rain through the afternoon. Where it does rain, it will pour.

Slightly drier air will move in for Friday and Saturday dropping our rain chance down to 30%. We don’t see any significant change in this pattern anytime soon. It will be the true definition of summer on the Gulf Coast with warm and steamy afternoons and scattered tropical downpours.