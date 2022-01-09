TORNADO WATCH: Issued for Greene, Washington, Clarke and Monroe County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Today we are WEATHER AWARE as there is a line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through the area through the afternoon and evening.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Greene, Washington, Clarke and Monroe County until 6 pm this evening. It is possible to see an isolated tornado in that area throughout the day.

We are under a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) for northwest of I-65. The rest of our area is under a MARGINAL RISK (level 1/5) of severe weather. The main risk is damaging winds, small hail and a brief tornado.

Throughout the afternoon we could see pop up thunderstorms that could have the capability of becoming strong. The main line will be entering around 4pm later today. Heavy rain is expected so flooding is a possibility.

The rest of your week will bring mild conditions with low rain chances. After the showers and storms tomorrow, there is great week of weather ahead of us!