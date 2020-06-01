Toasty Today, Summer Like This Week, Monitoring Southern Gulf for Potential Tropical Development

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, hopefully, your work week is off to a good start. Today’s headlines include an eye on the tropics, a toasty day today, and a summer-like pattern for most of this week.

Let’s start in the tropics: What was once Amanda in the Pacific has faded away as it continues to move over Central America. This is now a tropical disturbance. There is a high (80%) chance this redevelops as it moves into the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. Regardless of development, this will likely stay in or near the southern Gulf over the next few days. By the middle of next week this disturbance could begin to move northward through the Gulf. No tropical impacts are likely in our area through at least the middle of this week. We will be watching this disturbance very closely, especially during the second half of this week. As of now, this does not pose a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. Continue to stay tuned.

Moving closer to home, we stay mostly dry through today with highs in the lower 90’s in our inland counties where our beaches will hit the mid-to-upper 80’s. The chance any rain finds you today is low, around 10%. On Tuesday we bring back the afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms which will last through your workweek. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and morning lows will be near 70.