Toasty Days and Low Rain Chances Continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday. Today and tomorrow continue the theme of the last couple of days. Plenty of heat with low rain chances.

Today begins mild with pockets of patchy fog. By the afternoon we’ll be in the mid 90s and it will feel hotter due. We’ll get plenty of sunshine today and the chance an afternoon pop up finds you is only 10%.

Tonight will slowly cool under a mostly clear sky which means we’re looking good for Friday night football. Lows will be in the low and mid 70s.

Saturday will be similar to today, just with a 20% rain chance then Sunday into Labor Day it’s more-so lower 90s and more typical summer rain chances at 30%. Through next week rain chances will run slightly higher and daytime highs will run a little lower.

TROPICS:

Nana and Omar are fading, so now the focus moves to four different disturbances in the Atlantic. None of these disturbances pose an imminent US threat, but we’ll continue to watch and keep you posted. The next two names on the list are Paulette and Rene.