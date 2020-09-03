Toasty and Mostly Dry While Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure will continue to keep our weather mostly quiet and toasty as we round out the work-week. Today begins with temperatures in the 70s with pockets of patchy fog. We will see a few fair-weather clouds for the afternoon hours with high temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s. Coastal areas will top out in the upper 80s. Heat index values will be up around 100 to 105.

Moisture will slowly rise through the weekend leading to a modest uptick in rain chances. Afternoon shower and storms will be more likely next week. Confidence in the long-term forecast remains uncertain. Models are hinting at a cold front approaching Wednesday. If it does manage to move through, this would likely usher in some cooler air late next week.

Tropics:

Nana made landfall overnight in Belize as a category 1 hurricane. It will weaken as it moves inland and will eventually fade away into the mountains of Central America.

Omar is a depression as it moves east in the Atlantic. Omar will become post-tropical in the next day or so before fizzling.

There are 3 different disturbances in the eastern Atlantic. Two have a low chance of developing and one has a high chance of developing. At this time there are no imminent US threats in the tropics, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on things.