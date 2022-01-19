Thursday rain with falling temperature, Wintry weather possible Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A very unsettled and chilly weather pattern lies ahead. This includes the potential for some light wintry precipitation Thursday night and Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue over the Gulf Coast through the evening and into the overnight period. Temperatures will remain mild with a southerly breeze. Overnight lows will hold in the middle and upper 50s. A cold front will march into the region with increasing rain chances by sunrise.

A cold front will enter the Gulf Coast region by sunrise. Scattered rain is looking likely with this front, so expect a wet morning drive. No severe weather is expected. Rain should end from west to east with the entire region dry by lunchtime. Temperatures will drop through the day as winds pick up out of the north. Temperatures around 56° by 7 AM will fall into the lower 40s by 4 PM. The front will move into the Gulf and stall.

A batch of light rain will slide along the stalled front Thursday night into Friday morning. With temperatures around the freezing mark near the ground, light freezing rain will be a possibility. Currently, minor accumulations will be possible along the I-65 corridor and point north and west. A few icy bridges will be possible. There is a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast and the extent of the freezing rain potential could change, so stay tuned.

Temperatures will remain chilly Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s and morning lows in the 20s and 30s.