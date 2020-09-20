Thick layer of clouds with scattered showers from the outskirts of TS Beta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We have a thick layer of clouds with scattered showers this morning from a deep layer of tropical moisture over the Gulf. We are seeing the outer fringes of Tropical Storm Beta that is situated in the Central Gulf of Mexico. Beta is forecasted to head westward and make landfall along the Texas Coast Monday evening.

Today we have a 30% chance of rain with a thick layer of clouds that will keep our temperatures cooler this afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow we have lower rain chances but the cloud coverage will still persist.

On Monday through Tuesday we have low rain chances with temperatures in the upper 70s and high humidity.