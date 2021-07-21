The wet pattern continues for the back half of the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another day with periods of sun, periods of rain, and steamy temperatures. Rain chances will fluctuate over the next few days.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. A light west breeze will carry through the night. A stray shower will be possible by morning.

Some slightly drier air will result to a lower coverage of showers and storms for Thursday. The best chance for rain will come from 10am to 4pm. Although the storms will be scattered, finding yourself under one will lead to heavy rain, and some lightning. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances will rise again for Friday and Saturday. Storms will remain scattered with highs in the lower 90s.