The warm pattern continues Friday and into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will be slow to cool overnight. We will see a slight uptick in the humidity values. This will lead to a chance of early-morning fog Friday. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s. Lows will be closer to 70 near the coast.

It will be another dry day for Friday. We will see a few more clouds, but also a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will rise quickly climbing into the lower 80s by lunchtime. Highs will range from 81 near the coast to 88 in our inland locations. These temperatures will once again threaten long-standing high temperature records. This quiet and warm weather pattern will continue right into Saturday.

Some changes will come Sunday with a weak front approaching. This will bump your rain chances up slightly. Temperatures look to remain well above normal ahead of a strong front. That will bring a higher rain chance Tuesday. Temperatures will likely ease back closer to average late next week.