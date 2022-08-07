MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms will move out of the area later this evening, but more rain is expected throughout this week with scattered showers and storms possible.

Overnight tonight, we will see a few clouds lingering in the area with temperatures very seasonable in the mid-70’s with our coastal communities staying slightly warmer. More showers and storms will be possible tomorrow with a 50 percent chance that rain finds you. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the viewing area. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents over the next few days, so make sure to be careful if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!

We will stick to our usual, summertime pattern for the majority of the week. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the week with Thursday as our biggest rainmaker with a 60 percent chance of rain. A few storms will be possible each morning especially along the coastline, and more storms will be possible further inland throughout the day.

We are continuing to track the tropics as there is a tropical wave that is producing storms over the west coast of Africa and has a medium chance of formation over the next five days as it pushes into the Atlantic. This does not pose any immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but it is something that we will be watching over the next several days.