The umbrellas will be needed this weekend with rising rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of the region has remained dry with only a few showers popping up this Friday. Rain chances look to climb again as we head into the weekend.

Friday evening will be spent mostly quiet with scattered clouds. Any showers should wrap up quickly after sunset. Temperatures will stay a touch warm for this time of the year. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out.

Moisture will increase across the region Saturday. This will lead to increasing clouds during the afternoon. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible after 10 AM. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s with southeast winds. Higher rain chances are on tap for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Locally heavy rain will be possible.

Rain chances will remain elevated early next week ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will slide through the Gulf Coast Tuesday. Drier air will begin sliding into the area Wednesday through Friday.

We continue to track Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor in the Atlantic. Neither system will impact the U.S.