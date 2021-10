MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with mostly clear skies and a few clouds near the coast. Temperatures are in the mid 60s but as we head towards the afternoon we will warm to the mid-to-upper 80’s and tons of sun.

There is no chance of rain for the next few days with dry air dominating over the Gulf of Mexico. On Friday there is a slim chance of rain and front will be passing on Saturday with scattered showers. We will dry out quickly by Sunday.