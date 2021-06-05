Widespread showers tomorrow, Flash Flood Watch Issued

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Evening Gulf Coast! Grab that umbrella, the rain isn’t over yet. A surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to trail into our region.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tomorrow for Clarke, Mobile, Washington, Jackson, George and Greene County. Heavy rain is expected tomorrow with rain totals over 3 inches possible in some areas. Localized flash flooding is possible in those areas. Make sure to stay away from flooded roadways!

There are scattered showers across our area that will continue into the evening, overnight and into tomorrow. The showers will be more widespread tomorrow and we might see a few more thunderstorms. Overall a 90% chance of rain throughout your Sunday and some of those thunderstorms could bring a few downpours. Keep that umbrella handy!