MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

More heat will impact the Gulf Coast throughout the day today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of our northwest communities including portions of Mobile and Baldwin counties. Heat index values are expected to reach up to 105 to 109 degrees, so make sure to take it easy if you plan to be outdoors today. Drink lots of water and take breaks in the air conditioning if you can.

A batch of scattered showers and storms is expected to start at the coast and work its way inland throughout the afternoon. There is a 40 percent chance of storms with highs reaching into the low- to mid-90’s this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the mid- to upper-70’s with humid conditions expected.

Tomorrow is our biggest rainmaker with a 70 percent chance of showers and storms throughout the day as a cold front that will approach the News 5 area today will stall over the region. This stalled front will bring elevated rain chances throughout the next week, but it will cool our temperatures to below average for this time of the year. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80’s throughout the next week with lows in the mid-70’s.