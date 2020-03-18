The final full day of winter is looking very springlike

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds will likely linger through most of the night. There will likely be some patchy fog developing prior to sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures will stay mild with overnight lows ranging from the lower 60s in our inland spots to the middle 60s closer to the coast.

Rain chances will be on a downward trend through the middle of the work week as a weak frontal boundary washes out and drifts north. Temperatures will be a touch warmer thanks to a bit more sunshine. Highs will climb into the lower 80s. A stray afternoon shower will be possible, but the chance will be 20% or less.

Rain chances will get a boost for Friday and the weekend as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and storms will be a bit more widespread. Temperatures will back off a few degrees getting closer to seasonal norms. Highs will fall back into the middle 70s with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.