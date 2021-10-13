Temps staying warm, but that all chances as we move into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warm weather continues to dominate the Gulf Coast weather pattern. We are tracking a weekend cold front that looks to bring significant changes to the region.

For now, the weather pattern remains stagnant and persistent. Scattered clouds will linger across the Gulf Coast skies through the evening and into the overnight period. Some parts of our region may wake up to some patchy dense fog. Temperatures will stay warm for this time of year. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 60s. Lows will bottom out near 70 along the coast.

Thursday will be another quiet day. A southeast wind for the afternoon will aid in boosting temperatures into the middle and upper 80s. We will feel an uptick in the humidity, but we will leave rain out of the forecast.

A cold front is slated to move through the region Friday night and Saturday morning. Rain chances will increase after sunset. Rain will stay scattered and end around sunrise. Northerly breezes will drive in much drier and cooler air. Some clouds will linger Saturday. Temperatures will dip only reaching the middle 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Mornings will run much cooler dropping into the lower 50s.