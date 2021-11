MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We had a cold start to our day! Temperatures are warming into upper 50’s and lower 60’s this afternoon. Sunny and nice day to spend outdoors!

Clear skies and no rain are to be expected for the next few days. Temperatures will then slowly warm back into the mid 70s by the end of this upcoming week. The next chance of rain is Thursday with our next front!