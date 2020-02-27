Temps continue dropping tonight, Lots of sunshine for the Gulf Coast in the days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – You’ll need to break out a light jacket this evening as temperatures fall through the 40s. Many Gulf Coast communities could wake up to lower and middle 30s Thursday morning under crystal clear skies.

After what has been somewhat unsettled last few weeks with several rain events, the weather pattern will quiet down leading to a nice stretch of dry and seasonable weather. Get ready for some chilly mornings with wake-up temperatures in the 30s for Thursday and Friday morning. Temps will stay cool Thursday afternoon despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid-50s. Temps will rebound back into the 60s Friday.

The quiet streak will continue into the weekend. We are expecting near-perfect late-February weather for Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be cool starting off in the lower 40s. The afternoons will be very pleasant with highs climbing into middle and upper 60s. Our next significant weather event will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A cold front will bring a chance of storms to the Gulf Coast. The exact timing will be fine-tuned over the next few days.