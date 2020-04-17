Temperatures will warm up through the weekend, Strong storms possible by Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will stay quite comfortable overnight with low humidity. Temperatures will fall through the 60s with most areas bottoming out in the middle 50s by sunrise Friday.

Winds will begin to turn southerly through the day. This will lead to increasing humidity during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to around 80. A stray shower may pop up. A cold front will move into the region and stall. This will lead to increasing rain chances Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Gulf Coast will need to be WEATEHR AWARE Sunday as the next weather system moves in. Showers and storms will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours. There will be a chance for a few strong or severe thunderstorms. The exact hazards and timing will be fine-tuned in the coming days.