MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few storms developed Monday afternoon as temperatures warm and moisture climbs. Although rain chances will run lower in the coming days, temperatures will continue warming.

Any showers or storms that managed to develop Monday afternoon will wind down through the evening after sunset. Temperatures will be slow to cool with moisture and southerly breezes. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy dense fog is expected to form Tuesday morning.

Some slightly drier air aloft Tuesday will limit the chance for afternoon storms. The rain chances will drop to 10% or less. Highs will warm up easily reach the middle 80s. Some upper 80s are possible Tuesday through Thursday and some areas could flirt with 90. We will continue with the chance for morning fog through mid-week.

Another cold front is slated to arrive Friday. This will bring a batch of showers and storms. Currently, severe weather is not expected but we will continue to monitor this next system through the week.