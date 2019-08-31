MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 40 mph and still threatening the east coast of Florida this morning, however models have continued to shift the track east. There is a decent chance now the storm will turn north before directly striking Florida and threaten the Georgia or South Carolina coast more.
Hurricane Dorian will NOT impact our weather directly, but will bring drier air to us by creating a northerly flow over the area. That mean we can eliminate rain chances for most of the work week but will have to keep high in the 90’s.
Today we have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs near 90. Carbon copy for tomorrow with a 50% rain chance and a high near 90. Rain chances decrease on Monday to 20% and no rain expected Tuesday -Thursday with highs in the lower 90’s.
T-storms Possible This Afternoon, Dorian Shifts Track
