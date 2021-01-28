Sunshine with a Chilly Wind

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast! It feels like a completely different season today!

The day begins with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A northerly wind will make it feel even colder. While you will need an extra layer, you won’t need an umbrella. Today starts mostly clear and by the afternoon it’s sunshine in abundance. Highs will only reach the mid-50s which is about 5-7 degrees below average.

Winds will ease by the time we get to tonight. This combined with light winds and a cold air mass, tonight will turn even colder than this morning. Most along and north of I-10 will approach the freezing mark tonight with the potential for some patchy frost.

Tomorrow will be another cool day, but slightly warmer than today with upper 50s for highs with sunshine. Changes will be on the way tomorrow night as our winds will turn southerly. This will be in the lead-up to an approaching cold front. On Saturday during the day, it looks like the rain will stay away. With highs in the mid to upper 60s, it should be great weather for the Senior Bowl!

The cold front will move through our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be showers and a few thunderstorms early Sunday with the trend in the afternoon being clearing. Temperatures return to the cool/chilly side for the early half of next week.