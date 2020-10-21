Sunshine Today with Rising Rain Chances Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be very much like yesterday weather-wise. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures again will warm into the middle 80s. Humidity will rise a bit, but unlike yesterday, we will leave rain out of the forecast.

Moisture will begin to rise late Thursday leading to a few showers for the evening. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely Friday. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. The weather pattern will quiet back down through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain mild into next week, but at some point during the middle to second half of next week, before Halloween, forecast models are hinting at a cool down. Stay tuned.

TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon has become the eleventh hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Season. Some additional strengthening is forecast as the storm approaches Bermuda Friday. The storm will then quickly move into the North Atlantic by the weekend. This does not pose a threat to the US.

The disturbance we were watching in the Caribbean has fizzled out.