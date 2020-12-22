Sunshine Today, Storms Tomorrow Night, COLD by Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday morning. Today starts with a chill but ends mild for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll add a few more clouds tonight as lows only drop to the upper 40s.

For our Wednesday it’s more clouds as we climb to near 70 for highs. From tomorrow night through Thursday morning we get showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some storms could be strong and severe weather can’t be ruled out.

By Thursday afternoon we’ll begin to clear and really cool down. By Christmas morning we could be in the upper 20s! For Christmas day it’s sunshine with highs near 50. It will be cold again Saturday morning with upper 20s, but we’ll see temperatures moderate a bit for the end of the weekend with a slight increase in rain chances.