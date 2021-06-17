Sunshine today, Heavy rain expected this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Today is the last day of sunshine before tropical moisture arrives. This afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.

We are keeping a close eye on Invest 92-L that is churning in the Bay of Campeche. This storm is expected to develop into a tropical depression by later this evening. As we head towards Friday into Saturday the storm is expected to trend towards the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The system is fighting northwest upper level winds that is pushing most of the convection on the east side of the storm. Regardless where the system makes landfall we will see heavy rainfall, rough surf and possibly tropical storm force wind gusts. Models show rain totals between 4-8 inches of rain and locally higher in some areas. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday with a few weak, spin up tornadoes possible in some of the outer bands.

The rain will start Friday afternoon with the worst of it Saturday morning into the afternoon. The tropical moisture and rain will linger into the end of the weekend. Flooding will be a concern in low lying areas. Stay Weather Aware this weekend!