Sunshine Today, Clouds Tomorrow, Weather Aware Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It feels a bit like winter this morning! As you head out the door temperatures will mainly be in the 40s with a northeast breeze.

Temperatures will warm gradually, but steadily today. By midday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s before eventually topping out in the low 70s this afternoon. Winds will switch from the northeast to the east this afternoon, then to the southeast this evening. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tonight will be cool, but warmer than this morning with lows closer to 50. Tomorrow during the day looks dry, but clouds will increase as we warm to the low and mid 70s. Past sundown the chance for rain will increase.

From late Friday through midday Saturday our next storm system will move in. The entire area will be under a slight risk for severe weather which is level 2 of 5 and means scattered severe storms will be possible. If storms become severe they will be capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. We’ll be WEATHER AWARE Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast.

The risk for any severe weather will likely begin to lower by Saturday afternoon. Lingering showers with rumbles of thunder will be possible into the evening before all the rain moves away Saturday night.

Sunday into early next week will bring a lot of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures.