Sunshine Today and Thunderstorms this Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG ) – Good morning! Happy Thursday or happy Friday’s eve! Today’s headlines include a picture-perfect day today, a little warmer tomorrow, then weekend thunderstorms with a WEATHER AWARE day on Sunday.

High pressure will stay in control of the Gulf Coast weather pattern this Thursday. Skies will stay sunny with breezes becoming easterly through the day. By the late afternoon winds will be out of the south, especially at the coast. Temperatures will rebound a few degrees compared to Wednesday, topping off close to seasonal norms. Highs will reach the middle 70s. Skies remain dry today with plenty of sunshine.

With winds eventually turning out of the south, humidity will start to slowly increase tonight. With higher humidity, tonight will be a little warmer than last night with lows in the middle and upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

The south wind continues tomorrow meaning our humidity will continue to increase. This may be enough to trigger an afternoon shower tomorrow. Temperatures will approach 80. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny.

An unsettled weekend lies ahead. A weak front will approach the region Saturday leading to a few showers and storms. That front will not clear the region. Instead, it will move back north as a warm front. That will set the stage for more showers and storms Sunday. Most of the rain will arrive during the second half of the day. Models do point to the possibility for a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.

Sunday will be a weather aware day due to the potential for severe weather. This means have a way to keep up with the weather just in case. At this point all modes of severe weather can’t be ruled out. This is still a few days away so continue to check back in as we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast.

By Monday drier air will settle back into the Gulf Coast while temperatures stay slightly above seasonable averages.