Sunshine to start the week!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon, Gulf Coast!

It is a mild start to the week with temps in the upper 50s low 60s. For today there will be sunny skies across most of the area. The same continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s low 60s.

By mid week we will reach temps near the 70s however, we will start to see a change in the weather as clouds will start to move in ahead of a cold front bringing a chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temps will drop to the mid to upper 40s after the front clears out leaving partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week.

