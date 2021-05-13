Sunshine sticks around for the weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today started off gloomy but has cleared out nicely with cooler air ushering in. Skies will continue to clear overnight with lows dropping well below average in the low-to-mid 50’s north of I-10 and close to 60 at the coast. Winds will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph with mostly clear skies.

Your Friday looks picture perfect with highs in the upper 70’s and clear blue skies.

The sunshine will continue through the weekend with highs in the 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Moisture returns next week meaning scattered pop-up showers and storms come back into the forecast for the first part of your work week. None of the days look like a wash out, but we will keep you updated.