Sunshine Starts the Week and Rain Ends the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning! After some rain very early Saturday, the weather this weekend was sunny and seasonable. We get similar weather today, but it will be a bit warmer this afternoon.

Temperatures start off chilly, so make sure you have an extra layer or maybe even a jacket. We will warm up quickly. By midday, we’ll be in the 60s and most will top out in the middle and upper 60s. A few folks might approach 70.

Our sky will be filled with blue sky thanks to plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the south. Thanks to that south wind, we’ll be warmer tonight. Instead of lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, it will be closer to 50. Cloudiness will also increase as a weak cold front moves in.

Tomorrow may begin with a few dribbles of rain, but we’ll be dry shortly after sunrise. Tuesday will be seasonable with highs in the lower 60s.

It’s more pretty, seasonable weather into mid-week, but changes arrive for the ladder half of the week. Thursday starts dry, but a warm front brings warmer temperatures and rain in the evening. Friday is scattered showers and a few rumbles, but eyes are on Saturday. That’s due to a strong low pressure and cold front that will be moving across the south.

Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are possible across the southeast. It’s still too early on in the process to know the timing and potential threats, however, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on developments concerning Saturday’s severe potential. On Sunday we dry out and go back to near seasonable temperatures.