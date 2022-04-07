Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We are happy to report that we are expecting NO THUNDERSTORMS today! We are starting out with some clouds as the front continues to move out and temps in the 60’s with a north wind at 5-15 mph.

Throughout the day, skies will clear and sunshine will return. A strong north wind at 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph will usher in much drier air. Highs today will top out in the lower 70’s for most. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s.

We stay sunny and cool straight through the weekend with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and lows in the 40’s. Some may even dip into the 30’s Saturday morning. We do bring back small rain chances next week as we warm back into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.