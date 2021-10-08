Sunshine returns and sticks around

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!!

Your forecast today will be a lot different than we have been seeing! Sunshine finally returns as drier air moves its way in. Most are starting out in the 60’s and 70’s this morning with clear skies and calm conditions. The sunshine will stick around through the day with highs reaching the low-to-mid 80’s with a north breeze at around 5 mph. A great day to get outside and enjoy!

Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s right at the coast under mostly clear skies as well. Winds will be light and from the north.

Your weekend forecast looks picture-perfect with no rain chance, tons of sunshine, and highs in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s. A great weekend to get out and enjoy any outdoor events such as the Chili Cook-Off or the Hound Dog Music Fest!

The rain chances stay at zero through early next week with a couple of more clouds towards midweek next week. Highs stay in the mid-80’s and lows in the mid-60’s.

TROPICS: All is calm in the tropics except an area we are tracking along the East Coast. This has a LOW CHANCE for development in the next 5 days, but regardless, it will not impact our neighborhood.