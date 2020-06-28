Sunshine is back, stray afternoon thunderstorm possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! The Saharan Dust is out of our area for the most part and the sunshine is back! A few showers are possible along the coast this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The dewpoints are in the upper 70s so it feels very muggy outside this morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 90s with a 30% chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Those thunderstorms will mainly be situated in our inland communities. Rain chances increase heading into next week.

