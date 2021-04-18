Sunshine is back, drier conditions ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! The unsettled trend has come to an end. A few showers are trailing along the coast but they should be leaving by late morning.

Overall a 10% chance of rain throughout your Sunday. We will be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

We have a mild and dry stretch with tons of sun through most of your work week. Temperatures will stick in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s. Rain looks to return by the end of the week into next weekend.

