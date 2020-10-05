Sunshine continues Monday, keeping a close eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – While it started off chilly, today has been LOVELY with sunshine, blue skies and mild temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70’s for most spots. Tonight will be a tad bit warmer with lows dipping to the mid-50’s in our inland communities and upper 50’s to near 60 at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a N wind at around 5 mph.

Your Monday forecast looks pretty similar to today with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies. We keep the rain away for the first half of your work week, but bring back rain chances towards the end and for your weekend as we track Tropical Depression 26 and Tropical Storm Gamma. Please stay up to date with the latest information and forecast!

You can find the most up to date tropical information here: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/potential-tropical-cyclone-26-forms-in-the-caribbean-gamma-slows-down/