Sunshine and warming trend, moisture returns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a lovely weekend so far with mild temperatures, blue skies and plenty of sunshine. The clear skies continue overnight with lows dropping to near 60 degrees in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 60’s at the coast.

We kick of the work week with more mild temperatures and sun with highs tomorrow in the low-to-mid 80’s. There is a high risk for rip currents at the beaches so try to enjoy the beach from the sand!

We will start to see a warming trend through your work week with highs in the mid-80’s and lows in the mid-to-upper 60’s. We will start to see the moisture come back as well with rain chances increasing a little bit by Thursday through the weekend.

We are also watching two areas in the tropics, but neither system is an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast as of now. The first is in the Atlantic and has a high chance for development. It will likely become Subtropical Storm Epsilon in the next day or so. This is expected to meander out in the Atlantic and does not pose at threat to the United States. The other area is in the southern Caribbean and has a low chance for development. We could see a little organization through late this week, but currently this does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.