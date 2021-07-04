Sunshine and thunderstorms in store for your 4th of July!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy 4th of July! We are starting out with coastal showers and thunderstorms trailing offshore. This afternoon our inland communities will be mostly sunny with areas south of I-65 finding a few more clouds and a 40% chance of rain.

If you hear thunder make sure to head indoors! The summertime thunderstorms wont last too long. Highs will be steam in the upper 80s. A few of our inland communities could reach the low 90s. The showers are expected to fizzle out by 8 pm with a few lingering coastal showers possible.

TRACKING ELSA.: Tropical Storm Elsa is trying to reform as it passes over Jamaica bringing strong winds and heavy rain. As it heads over Cuba and nears the Florida Straits, Elsa is expected to hold tropical storm strength.

Elsa has slowed down slightly and is expected to near the Florida Keys by Tuesday morning. Elsa will then either head towards the Florida Panhandle or Florida Peninsula.

