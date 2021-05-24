Sunshine and Summer-Like Warmth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, chances are you’ll like today as well.

Temperatures start off in the 60s and we’ll end up in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light, but will mainly be out of the south in the afternoon. The upper 80’s and lower 90’s look to stick around through the week with no chance for rain for the next 7 days thanks to high pressure over our area.

We could see some subtle changes to this pattern into the weekend, but rain chances look like they’ll remain low with highs continuing in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, what was Ana in the Atlantic has become a post-tropical system as it continues to move away from the US. The tropics are quiet.