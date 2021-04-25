Sunshine and seasonable temperatures ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After an active weather day yesterday, our pattern completely flipped for your Sunday. We saw plenty of sunshine, clear blue skies, and highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s. Tonight the clear skies will continue with lows dipping into the lower 50’s in our inland communities, mid-50’s along I-10 and upper 50’s and lower 60’s at the beaches. The NE wind will continue at around 5-10 mph.

To kick off your work week, temperatures will reach the lower 80’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s at the beaches. We keep rain out of the forecast until Thursday when our next system approaches. Highs will stick in the lower 80’s through mid-week, but as the rain rolls in temps will decrease to the mid-to-upper 70’s.