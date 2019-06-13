Sunshine and seasonable for now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hello Gulf Coast, we are almost to the weekend!

This evening will be clear and comfortable with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. During the overnight, we’ll drop into middle 60s with a few folks in the lower 60s.

It’s more sunshine on your Friday! Highs will be near 90, but with our fairly low humidity, it will be bearable.

Changes do arrive for the Father’s day weekend as high humidity will work in. Saturday looks mostly dry with only a few showers, but we get scattered thunderstorms Sunday. Thankfully though it doesn’t look like a washout.

Past the weekend we’re just full on summer mode with highs near 90 each day with afternoon pop ups.

The tropics are quiet.