Sunshine and More Seasonable

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today, a north wind will develop behind a passing cold front. Some high clouds will persist, but we will leave rain out of the forecast. This will lead to seasonable weather through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 80s and morning lows will drop to the 50s!

Models continue to paint out a few dry cold fronts over the next few days. This will keep temperatures running at or below average through the end of the week and weekend. The cold front that arrives into the weekend will bring us highs in the 70s and possibly lows in the 40s!

In the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a low chance of developing and does not pose a foreseeable threat to the US. Other than that the rest of the tropics are quiet.

