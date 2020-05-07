Sunshine and Lighter Winds Today; Showers and Storms Tomorrow Evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, the weekend is right around the corner. Today’s headlines include more sunshine today with below seasonable temperatures, showers and storms tomorrow night, and a lovely Mother’s Day weekend.

Today, an area of high pressure sits over the region. This will lead to abundant sunshine. Winds will be lighter today with an afternoon sea breeze developing. Temperatures will stay in a very comfortable range with highs in the middle to upper 70s. That is anywhere from 5-10 degrees below normal.

Humidity will rise tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will rise as we approach sundown as the front enters our region. No severe storms are expected. The front will clear the area with a few clouds lingering into Saturday morning. This front will set the table for what will be a gorgeous Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will hold into the middle 70s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. The outlook is shaping up quite dry as we move into next week with temperatures returning to near or above seasonable averages.