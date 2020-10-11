Sunshine and blue skies ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After some severe weather yesterday with multiple tornado warnings, the blue skies and sunshine were a welcomed sight for your Sunday! Mostly clear skies will continue tonight with lows falling into the 60’s and 70’s….mid-60’s in our inland communities and upper 60’s to near 70 degrees at the coast.

The forecast to kick off your work week tomorrow looks lovely and warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s and sunny skies. We are expecting a weak cold front to scoot through our area Tuesday into Wednesday that will knock down the humidity a bit, but a more significant cold front is forecast to pass our area late next week ushering in cooler temperatures for your weekend! Rain stays out of the forecast for the next 7 days.

In the tropics, Delta is a remnant low pressure system and continuing to move towards the northeast away from our area. We are also watching a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic. This has a low chance for development within two and five days. We could see some organization over the next couple days, but as we approach midweek, it will be heading into an unfavorable environment and no further development is expected. We will continue to keep you updated!