Sunny Sunday with warmer temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday, Gulf Coast!

It was a chilly night with clear skies! Most of us will wake up in mid-to-upper 30’s, but don’t worry – it will warm up rather quickly! With blue skies and plenty of sunshine today highs will shoot up to the mid-to-upper 60’s with a light west wind at 5-10 mph. It will be a great day for any outdoor plans. Make sure you soak up the sun because it wont last long!

Tonight will be warmer than last night with lows in the mid-to-upper 40’s with winds shifting to the SW at 5-10 mph. This wind shift will bump up our moisture and cause the clouds to increase overnight.

We will keep the sunshine around tomorrow as well, but humidity, cloud coverage, and temperatures will be starting to rise with a south wind. Rain chances return midweek with a strong storms possible Wednesday into Thursday. The timing and threats are still uncertain, but we will keep you updated! For now, just be aware!