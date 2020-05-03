Sunny Sunday with warm week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight we will see mostly clear skies, and more seasonable temperatures in the 50’s for most spots. Inland communities will see the mid-50’s where the coastline will stick in the low-to-mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow we will see more sunshine with highs in the mid 80’s inland and mid-to-upper 70’s at the coast. It should be a lovely Sunday to get outside and enjoy doing yard work, taking a walk or going to the beach (following social distancing rules)!

After tomorrow, we will see a warming trend to the upper 80’s by Tuesday before our next cold front comes through. That front moves in Wednesday and that is where we will see our next rain chance. It just looks like scattered showers as of now, but will let you know if that changes.