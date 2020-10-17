Sunny Sunday, Warming Trend Ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday!

The Gulf Coast got a taste of fall with crisp mornings and mild afternoons with plenty of sunshine for the weekend ahead! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 50’s inland and upper 50’s and lower 60’s near the coastline. We will keep the clear skies around with an east wind at around 5 mph.

Your Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower 80’s. The sunshine will stick around with clear skies.

For your work week, we will start to see a warming trend with highs in the mid-80’s, lows in the mid-60’s and small rain chances at around 20%. Moisture will also creep back in which will bump up our humidity.

We are also watching a couple areas in the tropics, but none are an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast. The first is in the southern Caribbean and has a low chance for development. We could see a little organization next week, but we will keep an eye on it. The other is in the Atlantic and has a high chance for development. This will likely become a subtropical depression or storm in the next day or so. The next name on the list is Epsilon. As of now, this does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.