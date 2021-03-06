Sunny Sunday, warmer next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today started off with a few showers and some clouds, but after lunch, the skies cleared and the sunshine returned with temperatures in the mid-60’s. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-to-upper 30’s in our northern communities, near 40 along the I-10 corridor, and mid-40’s right at the beaches. Clear skies will continue with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

Your Sunday looks picture-perfect with TONS of sun with temperatures in the mid-60’s. Winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph. Moving into next week, no rain is in the forecast. Temperatures will start with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s, but by the time we get to the end of the week, highs will likely reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s. It looks like our next cold front approaches next weekend, bringing in a small rain chance.