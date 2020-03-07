Sunny Sunday, unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast I hope you all had a great Saturday and enjoyed the sunshine! It was a great day to get outside and enjoy any outdoor activities, but if you missed it today, don’t worry! The sunshine will be around tomorrow too.

We will see a starry sky tonight with lows in the upper 30’s in our inland counties and low-to-mid 40’s closer to the coastline. We will stick with mostly clear skies and a light NE wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60’s, with a SE wind at 5-10 mph. To start off your work week, we will see scattered showers that ramp up on Tuesday and lead into an unsettled week ahead.

We are still keeping an eye on our local river levels in the wake of the rain we had, especially in areas to our north, last week. Right now, most of our local river levels are in the minor flood stage with the exception of the Alabama River near the Claiborne Dam that is in a moderate flood stage. That river is forecast to keep rising and nearing major flood stage midweek. The rest of our local rivers are expected to remain in the minor flood stage. Keep updated with the National Weather Service as well as WKRG News 5!