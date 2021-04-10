Sunny Sunday, rain returns next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After severe weather moved through this morning with many severe storms and historic hail recorded, our radar is finally clear. We could get a few sprinkles tonight as the actual cold front moves through, but most will stay dry and partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the mid-50’s in our northern communities, near 60 along I-10 and mid-60’s at the beaches.

Highs tomorrow will be warm yet again in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s along the coast with sunshine making a grand return for a couple of days. Don’t put those umbrellas too far away as our next rain chance comes back into the mix on Tuesday. Scattered rain chances return Tuesday and stick around through the weekend as our next systems moves in. Highs will stick in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.